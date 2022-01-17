Raymond James & Associates Acquires 2,059 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $596,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 92,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $931,000.

NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $90.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.96. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $83.20 and a 1 year high of $122.48.

