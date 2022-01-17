Raymond James & Associates Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 39,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPVU. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 50,033 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 241,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000.

SPVU opened at $47.25 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $47.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.87.

