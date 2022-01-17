Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 37,084 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.41% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 89,245 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 76,743 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 57,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 42,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 254,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

DSM stock opened at $8.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.