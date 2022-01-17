Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 25,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after purchasing an additional 36,990 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,929,000 after purchasing an additional 116,606 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $51.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $543.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

