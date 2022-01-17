Raymond James & Associates Buys 12,718 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,718 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Bumble were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMBL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 82.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter worth $398,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 25.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter worth $361,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the second quarter worth $258,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $33.25 on Monday. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.