Raymond James & Associates Buys 14,349 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,349 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 83.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth $4,210,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth $252,000. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $32.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.34.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

