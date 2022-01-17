Raymond James & Associates Buys 2,091 Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.48% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAWZ. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $72,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $242,000.

NYSEARCA:PAWZ opened at $68.87 on Monday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 52 week low of $66.64 and a 52 week high of $84.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.85.

