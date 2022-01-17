Raymond James & Associates Buys 2,964 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.25% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 137.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 29,693 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 167.1% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 68,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 42,629 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock opened at $41.35 on Monday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $49.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.66.

