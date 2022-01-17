Raymond James & Associates Buys 6,143 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

NYSE:SIG opened at $89.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.48. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.37.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 50.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $2,131,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $901,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,949,798. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

