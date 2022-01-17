Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,771 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MT. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 401.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 86.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $37.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average of $32.04. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $37.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MT shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.65.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

