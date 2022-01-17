Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,639 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of Cowen worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 133,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cowen by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cowen during the second quarter valued at about $943,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cowen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 885,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cowen during the second quarter valued at about $327,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $35.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $956.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average of $37.11. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $359.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cowen in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

