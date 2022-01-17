Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COLM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $91.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.78. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

