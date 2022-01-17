Raymond James & Associates Has $1.52 Million Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,158 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,304 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,848,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,988,000 after purchasing an additional 987,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,090,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $601,447,000 after purchasing an additional 429,861 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,688 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,778,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 430,958 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $21.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBCT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

