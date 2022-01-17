Raymond James & Associates Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,798 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.17% of Resolute Forest Products worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 160.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 80.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 976.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 9.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

RFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE RFP opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.39. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 3.04.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 41.48%.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

