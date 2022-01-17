Raymond James & Associates Has $1.62 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.49% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSST. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 295,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $50.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $51.13.

