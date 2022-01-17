Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,451 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Coupang were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coupang by 48.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 4,420.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 178,484 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth approximately $673,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CPNG. Mizuho boosted their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $317,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807 in the last 90 days.

NYSE CPNG opened at $21.21 on Monday. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.92.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

