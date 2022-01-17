Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. CL King raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

Shares of WGO opened at $75.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.85. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.24.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.63%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

