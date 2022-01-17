Raymond James & Associates Invests $1.68 Million in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of Veeco Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth $177,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth $244,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 85,492.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter worth $315,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VECO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $31.99 on Monday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.09 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

