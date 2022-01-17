Raymond James & Associates Purchases 16,178 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,178 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,529 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,727,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,339,000 after purchasing an additional 238,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,040,000 after purchasing an additional 920,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,630,000 after purchasing an additional 91,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 65.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,922,000 after purchasing an additional 909,454 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $29.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $31.31.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 29.50%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

