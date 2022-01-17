Raymond James & Associates Purchases 21,765 Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,765 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in McAfee were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in McAfee by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in McAfee in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in McAfee by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in McAfee by 267,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McAfee alerts:

Shares of McAfee stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. McAfee Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of -0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.