Raymond James & Associates Purchases 4,109 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 651.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of SMPL opened at $39.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $43.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 95,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $3,523,223.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $599,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,575 shares of company stock valued at $16,801,464. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.