Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 46.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,512,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in HUTCHMED by 20.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,859,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,253 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter worth $11,383,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 508.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after buying an additional 239,538 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 13.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,930,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,812,000 after buying an additional 233,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

HCM opened at $31.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.77. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $43.94.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

