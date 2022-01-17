Raymond James & Associates Sells 11,310 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,310 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of AngioDynamics worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 96,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

ANGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $97,727.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANGO opened at $22.63 on Monday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $876.17 million, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.89.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.