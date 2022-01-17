Raymond James & Associates Sells 13,118 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,118 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Chemours were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Chemours by 6,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chemours by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CC. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

In other news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Chemours stock opened at $36.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.04. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

