Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,818 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,229,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,821,000 after purchasing an additional 267,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,184,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,439,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,666,000 after purchasing an additional 195,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,067,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,030,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 861,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,985,000 after purchasing an additional 145,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $63.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.09. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $60.19 and a 12 month high of $97.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

