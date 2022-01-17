Raymond James & Associates Sells 9,113 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,113 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $57.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.57. The company has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.84 and a 52-week high of $57.93.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.95.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

