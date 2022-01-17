Raymond James Raises Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$12.25

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James to C$12.25 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 41.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EFX. CIBC dropped their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares cut Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lowered Enerflex from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$10.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.39.

EFX stock traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$8.68. 221,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,585. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$778.41 million and a PE ratio of 16.63. Enerflex has a 1-year low of C$6.53 and a 1-year high of C$11.12.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$231.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

