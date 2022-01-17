Raymond James Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DNA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.45. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,511,109,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,331,539,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,054,722,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $912,171,000. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,481,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

