Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,884,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,944 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 0.7% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Raytheon Technologies worth $161,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $92.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average of $86.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $92.48.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

