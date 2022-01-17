Raze Network (RAZE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.53 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, Raze Network has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raze Network has a total market cap of $4.69 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0697 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00061055 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00069126 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,186.99 or 0.07580897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,044.51 or 1.00011254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00068977 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007601 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,280,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.