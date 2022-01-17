Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ready Capital in a research report issued on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

RC stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $491,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $571,390 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ready Capital by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

