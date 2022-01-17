REAL (REAL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $282,110.00

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. One REAL coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. REAL has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, REAL has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00056256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL (CRYPTO:REAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . REAL’s official website is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

