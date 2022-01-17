Realio Network (RIO) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.48 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $89,515.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00062317 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00070166 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.86 or 0.07650173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,601.33 or 0.99700545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00068875 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007841 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

