Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canada Goose (GOOS)

1/12/2022 – Canada Goose was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

1/7/2022 – Canada Goose was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00.

1/6/2022 – Canada Goose was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Canada Goose was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $32.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 850.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

