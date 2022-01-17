Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: FWRG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/12/2022 – First Watch Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – First Watch Restaurant Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla. “

1/11/2022 – First Watch Restaurant Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla. “

12/28/2021 – First Watch Restaurant Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla. “

12/15/2021 – First Watch Restaurant Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $15.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.27 million. Research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 325,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.55% of First Watch Restaurant Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

