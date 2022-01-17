RED (RED) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. RED has a market cap of $822,163.95 and approximately $25,594.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, RED has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.24 or 0.00355456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009009 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000842 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000080 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.