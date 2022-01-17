REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the December 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter worth about $56,587,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,988,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

REE opened at $5.25 on Monday. REE Automotive has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that REE Automotive will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

