Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Short Interest Update

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,400 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the December 15th total of 217,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 653,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Reed’s by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Reed’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,947,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 36,450 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Reed’s by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reed’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Reed’s by 21,289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 100,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REED stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.35. 166,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,320. Reed’s has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Reed’s had a negative net margin of 31.14% and a negative return on equity of 161.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Reed’s will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the provision of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

