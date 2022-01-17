Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Position Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,202 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,138 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 238,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 168,933 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after buying an additional 33,515 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $2,053,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 47,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RF. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.66.

NYSE RF opened at $25.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

