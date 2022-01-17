Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Short Interest Update

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the December 15th total of 966,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 8.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.26.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 55,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,468.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 238,351 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,490 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,053.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after acquiring an additional 422,982 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLMD traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.86. The company had a trading volume of 101,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,610. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.