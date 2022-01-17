Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Short Interest Down 33.2% in December

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 814,400 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the December 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 595,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 3.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 69,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 11.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 5.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 17.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RELX shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $30.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32. Relx has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

