Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.22.

REMYY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Shares of REMYY opened at $21.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $24.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.