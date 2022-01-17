Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.22.

REMYY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of REMYY opened at $21.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $24.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.32.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

