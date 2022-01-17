RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.21% of RenaissanceRe worth $13,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,280,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,174,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 290,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James Christopher Fraser purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.18 per share, for a total transaction of $217,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Qutub purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.14 per share, for a total transaction of $490,076.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.33.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $171.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 0.52. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $137.66 and a 1-year high of $175.12.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.64) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -56.92%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

