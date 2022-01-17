renDOGE 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $28,587.00 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $474,604.97 and approximately $28,587.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00060966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00071027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.19 or 0.07618442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,321.60 or 1.00032878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00069019 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007800 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

