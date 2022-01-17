Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Rent-A-Center worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,803,000 after buying an additional 1,723,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,782,000 after purchasing an additional 901,410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,439,000 after purchasing an additional 528,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,852,000 after purchasing an additional 400,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rent-A-Center by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,682,000 after purchasing an additional 332,452 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

RCII stock opened at $45.25 on Monday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 15,834 shares of company stock worth $707,278 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.