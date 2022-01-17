REPO 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $876,775.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a total market capitalization of $5.97 million and $876,775.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, REPO has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00062348 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00069721 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.71 or 0.07632303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,626.64 or 0.99745199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00068913 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007897 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.