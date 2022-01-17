REPO (REPO) Achieves Market Cap of $5.97 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, REPO has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One REPO coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $876,775.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00062348 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00069721 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.71 or 0.07632303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,626.64 or 0.99745199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00068913 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007897 BTC.

About REPO

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

