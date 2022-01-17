Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Viking Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

VKTX stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.63. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,993,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,197,000 after buying an additional 322,659 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 48,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 102,785 shares during the last quarter. 48.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

