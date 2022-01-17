Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Walmart Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securities issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Walmart in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities analyst S. Ciccarelli forecasts that the retailer will earn $6.40 per share for the year. Truist Securities has a “Hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.96.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $145.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

