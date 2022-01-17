Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xcel Energy Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Xcel Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will earn $3.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.58. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

XEL has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

XEL stock opened at $68.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $72.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,182,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,459,000 after purchasing an additional 307,473 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 542,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 18,887 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,108,000 after purchasing an additional 222,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

